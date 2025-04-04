Havis Introduces Universal Consoles For Work Trucks: A Rugged And Customizable Solution For Fleets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With fleet standardization at the core of their design, Havis Universal Consoles seamlessly integrate with leading truck brands, ensuring a uniform setup across multiple vehicle types. Whether operating a Freightliner, International, or any other work truck, fleets can now achieve effortless installation and adaptability, maximizing productivity in demanding environments.

Key Features



Customizable Configurations – Offers adaptable solutions that meet the specific needs of fleet managers and drivers, enhancing organization and ease of use.



Optimized Mobile Workspace – Secure mounting and intuitive layouts keep essential devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops within reach for improved productivity.



Seamless Fleet Standardization – Ensures a consistent fit across multiple vehicle types, making installation and transfers effortless.



Ruggedized Construction – Built for durability, these consoles withstand the toughest road conditions, providing long-term reliability in demanding work environments.



Easy Integration – Designed for quick setup with built-in packages, reducing installation time and minimizing downtime for fleet operations.

Versatile Applications – Ideal for a wide range of vehicles, including work trucks, Freightliners, Internationals, and more, ensuring maximum efficiency across fleets.

"Havis Universal Consoles are designed to provide a rugged, purpose-built solution that enhances the efficiency and safety of fleet operations," says Doug Dodson, Havis Director of Sales - Enterprise. "By combining durability, secure mounting, and seamless integration, our latest line of consoles ensures that mobile teams have a reliable workspace to stay productive and focused-no matter where the job takes them."

These Universal Consoles are built for versatility, adapting to diverse fleet setups while maintaining a consistent and secure workspace. Their purpose-built design reduces installation time, enhances driver productivity, and offers an ergonomic solution for long-haul and short-term operations alike.

With a strong focus on safety and efficiency, Havis continues to innovate, delivering durable, high-quality solutions that support modern fleet needs. For more information on the Havis Universal Consoles, visit Havis .

For more information on Havis Universal Consoles, visit or contact a Havis representative.

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit .

