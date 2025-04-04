MINUTE SUITES OPENS NEW LOCATION AT JOHN F. KENNEDY AIRPORT TERMINAL 8

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minute Suites, the award-winning airport brand providing private suites for travelers, has expanded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with the opening of its second location in Terminal 8, Concourse C near Gate C36. This new addition - part of the Minute Suites Express brand - offers travelers private, flexible spaces to work, relax or recharge before their flight.

With this expansion, Minute Suites now operates 16 locations across U.S. airports providing a comfortable, functional solution for travelers with each suite including a desk, desk chair, additional seating, private internet access, multiple recharging ports, Alexa, and a Smart TV.

“We are excited to bring our service for the second time to the travelers at JFK, which is a major American hub like Dallas Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Philadelphia where we also operate locations” Minute Suites Co-Founder and Director Daniel Solomon says.“We look forward to working with American Airlines at JFK T8 to best serve their passengers.”

Minute Suites is one of the 60+ brands coming to T8 as part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program led by terminal commercial operator, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

“Offering private, comfortable spaces to work and recharge, Minute Suites is a perfect addition to the world-class lineup coming to JFK Terminal 8,” said Ian Carter, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Vice President, JFK.“This is just the beginning of a terminal that is transforming JFK into a top global gateway, and we look forward to debuting many more traveler focused new stores, restaurants and amenities as the transformation continues.”

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Many locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

To book a reservation, visit

###

About Minute Suites:

In 2008, Minute Suites LLC created a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax, or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including Best Passenger Service Amenity. In 2023, Minute Suites was named by Transportation Review as a Top 10 Airport Management Services Provider. For more information, visit .

Ariel Arbisser

Minute Suites

+1 563-340-6406

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.