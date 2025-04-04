Far Niente Steps Up to the Plate as Proud Partner of the San Francisco Giants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Wine Program Brings Napa Valley Excellence to Oracle Park in 25th Anniversary Season

Oakville, CA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far Niente Wine Estates, one of Napa Valley's most venerated wine houses, is delighted to announce it will bring its portfolio to Oracle Park as a proud partner of the San Francisco Giants. Beginning this year, the park's milestone 25th anniversary season, the agreement brings together two iconic institutions – one renowned for its excellence in winemaking, the other a cornerstone of Major League Baseball – to offer an elevated experience for fans.

Whether toasting to a home run or enjoying a gameday celebration, Oracle Park visitors will be able to sample a selection of luxury Napa Valley wines from Far Niente Wine Estate's full collection, including Far Niente, Bella Union, EnRoute, and Post & Beam. The wines will be featured at the House of Far Niente Vintage '58 Promenade Level bar, as well as concessionaires throughout Oracle Park, providing outstanding wine choices that reflect a dedication to craftsmanship and quality.

“Wine holds a special place in both culture and celebration. Today's wine enthusiasts seek quality and genuine narratives wherever they gather and cheering for their team at the ballpark is no exception," said Kate McManus, Vice President of Marketing at Far Niente Wine Estates. "This collaboration enables us to bring exceptional wines to fans at precisely the right time and place, emphasizing Far Niente's belief that America's beloved pastime and fine wine make a perfect match. The Giants have always been on the leading edge of gastronomic offerings. In addition to a wide range of diverse food and beverage options, they were the first baseball team to serve wine, and, in 2023, became the first to employ a Master Sommelier to curate their wine program."

“The Bay Area is a world-renowned culinary destination, and that's reflected in Oracle Park's hospitality offerings. Visitors expect access to innovative flavors and creative menus, and with the ballpark's proximity to Wine Country, it just makes sense to build a robust wine program that highlights the very best of the region,” said Evan Goldstein, Master Sommelier for the San Francisco Giants.“I've known and worked with the Far Niente Wine Estates team for many years. Their commitment to excellence is superlative, and their legacy in Napa Valley makes them the perfect addition to the fan experience.”

The partnership is rooted in a shared passion for excellence, tradition, and a commitment to cheering on the nuances of each season and each vintage. Far Niente's founders, the Nickel family, have been devoted Giants fans for many years, and the love for the team continues today among many on the entire staff. This deep connection extends to the arts as well-renowned artist Tom Rodrigues, known for his large-scale installation of baseball player portraits at the Giants' former home, Candlestick Park, also crafted the intricate label design for all the wineries in Far Niente's portfolio.

“At Oracle Park, we take pride in providing our fans with exceptional experiences that reflect the uniqueness and vibrancy of the Bay Area,” said Steve Tseng, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at the San Francisco Giants.“Far Niente Wine Estates shares our passion for excellence, innovation, and local legacy - making this partnership a natural fit that enhances our wine program and celebrates the best of our community.”

“For more than 45 years, Far Niente Wine Estates has been committed to exceptional quality, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring our wines to Oracle Park,” said Beth Nickel, Proprietor, Far Niente Winery.“My late husband, Gil, and I are lifelong Giants fans, so this partnership is particularly meaningful to me. Baseball and fine wine both have the power to create unforgettable moments, and we look forward to being part of those memories for Giants fans.”

A Napa Valley benchmark since 1885, Far Niente Wine Estates exemplifies precision and the highest quality winemaking, crafting masterful Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. At Oracle Park, the portfolio will offer a wine for every occasion. Start with a glass of Far Niente Chardonnay, a perfect match for Gilroy Garlic Fries or a Crazy Crab Sandwich. Nickel & Nickel, dedicated to single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, invites discovery-pairing beautifully with a classic Mission Dog. Bella Union explores different expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends and white blends, offering creative pairings for dishes like the Pier 44 Crab Cake Sandwich or the Short Rib Grilled Cheese. With an approachable style, Post & Beam's Chardonnay and Cabernet pair effortlessly with a Cha Cha Bowl or a classic slice from Tony G's Pizza, while EnRoute's expressive Pinot Noir complements bold, savory flavors like those found in Orlando's Caribbean BBQ. Finally, Dolce provides a sweet finish-its beautifully balanced late-harvest wine is the perfect match for Ghirardelli's World-Famous Hot Fudge Sundae. Select wines from the collection will be available for purchase and enjoyment throughout the park, with Far Niente Wine Estates also hosting special wine events and curated tastings.

The new Far Niente Wine Estates offerings will be available beginning in April 2025, bringing a taste of Napa Valley to the iconic Oracle Park. Visit farniente.com to learn more or to sign up for the mailing list to receive information about exclusive Giants experiences.

About Far Niente Wine Estates

From its iconic grand stone façade to the caves carved deep into the hillside, Far Niente Wine Estates represents a legacy of excellence and stewardship that spans 140 years in the heart of Napa Valley, uniting the wines and vineyards under a single vision of artistry, integrity, and community. What started as a dream by John Benson in 1885 has evolved, expanding over the years to include a total of six wineries and three tasting rooms along Napa's Highway 29, all preserving the rich heritage and advancing the craft of winemaking through the vision and dedication of those who have shaped the luxury wine industry.

In 1979, the Nickel family revitalized Far Niente, restoring its original grandeur and elevating it to an internationally renowned winery celebrated for Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the heart of Oakville, California. Today, as stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, Far Niente Wine Estates' commitment to quality and community impact has guided its careful expansion, bringing together a collection of world-class wineries that reflect the diversity of Napa Valley and the Russian River Valley terroirs. The portfolio is anchored by Far Niente, the winery that started it all, renowned for its timeless winemaking and dedication to crafting elegant Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. It also includes single-vineyard, single-varietal pioneer Nickel & Nickel; Bella Union, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends; Post & Beam, centered on time-honored techniques used to craft its contemporary style; EnRoute, devoted to world-class Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley; and Dolce, America's leading late-harvest wine.

At the heart of Far Niente Wine Estates, there is a dedication to preserving the Napa legacy while exceeding expectations. Under the House of Far Niente, our wineries are igniting the passion of the next generation of wine enthusiasts by seamlessly blending classic traditions with modern innovation. This commitment ensures that every bottle remains a beloved symbol of craftsmanship, sustainable care for the land, and an enduring dedication to quality. The estates champion responsible winemaking practices, minimizing their environmental footprint while delivering enduring value to all stakeholders. Far Niente Wine Estates also embraces a culture of inclusion and authenticity, celebrating the unique contributions of its team and fostering a sense of belonging. To learn more, visit the Far Niente Wine Estates website.

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 142-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 69 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

