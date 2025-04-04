CPHR Canada Recognizes Twelve Members With Their Fellowship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Esteemed accolade bestowed for significant contributions to the HR profession

Vancouver, B.C., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPHR Canada proudly announces that it has recognized 12 members across Canada with the prestigious designation of Fellows of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (FCPHR).

This follows a comprehensive, rigorous, and intensive application process judged by an esteemed National Fellowship Committee comprising CPHR Canada Fellowship members (FCPHR's).

The FCPHR designation is a prestigious national distinction that recognizes leadership, outstanding achievement, and exceptional as well as exemplary contributions by CPHRs to the profession. Eligible nominees for the Fellow CPHR should have demonstrated leadership in at least three of five key areas.

A nominee will also have exemplified the values in the CPHR code of conduct (fairness, justice, dignity, respect, and integrity) and have shown adherence to the statutory acts, regulations, and bylaws of CPHR Canada, and their provincial HR association.

“The FCPHR designation represents the significant contributions of our CPHR members who work tirelessly to help elevate the awareness and understanding of the impact HR has on an organization's business goals and growth,” said CEO, Anthony Ariganello, CM, FCPHR, FCPA, FCGA, ICD.D.“Their dedication to advancing the HR profession and championing best practices serves as an inspiration to their peers and future generations of HR leaders.”

Adediwura Odiase, FCPHR (Alberta)

Steve Kovacic, FCPHR (Alberta)

David McCoy, FCPHR (BC)

Catherine Privé, CRHA, Distinction Fellow (Quebec)

Julie Carignan, CRHA, Distinction Fellow (Quebec)

Marie Chantal Lamothe, CRHA, Distinction Fellow (Quebec)

Pierre Battah, FCPHR (New Brunswick)

Janice Harper, FCPHR (Manitoba)

Kathy MacDonald, FCPHR (Manitoba)

Jim Stewart, FCPHR (Nova Scotia)

Lindy Pelletier, FCPHR (Saskatchewan) Tami MacDonald, FCPHR (Newfoundland & Labrador)

About CPHR Canada

CPHR Canada represents 31,000 members in the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR Profession with HR Associations around the world. For more information: .

