Marina Del Rey Film Festival To Host Independent Filmmakers In Culver City

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025

- Jon Gursha, Festival Director

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025 welcomes filmmakers to a weeklong celebration of Independent Film screenings at The Culver Theatre, located in Downtown Culver City. Now in its 14th year, the annual independent film festival caters to filmmakers and films of all genres. Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene, the festival prides itself on providing high-quality screening venues for the optimal entertainment experience.“We are absolutely thrilled to present a diverse and eclectic program featuring films from around the world to Culver City”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival will begin film screenings on Friday, June 20th, the first day of summer, and will continue screenings through Thursday, June 26th.“The Culver Theatre is a state-of-the-art, sophisticated venue that echoes a rich cinematic history and an art-deco appeal”, added Jon Gursha.

Submissions are now open for Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their works on Film Freeway. Additionally, the festival is accepting screenplay submissions as well.

Weeklong Festival screenings are scheduled to run at The Culver Theatre from 10:00 AM daily until about Midnight.“We are super-excited to host this year's festival in the heart of Culver City, The Heart of Screenland”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.

Festival tickets are conveniently available for purchase online through the official Marina del Rey Film Festival website at: . Additionally, the Marina del Rey Film Festival will have its own table within the theater to assist filmmakers and festival goers, and to purchase tickets at the door.

Marina del Rey Film Festival Venue: The Culver Theater

The Culver Theater

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2025 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.

Jon Gursha

Marina del Rey Film Festival

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.