Chanson International Holding Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
|
CHANSON INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,102,763
|
|
$
|
1,481,302
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
991,467
|
|
|
1,995,067
|
Inventories
|
|
|
738,773
|
|
|
723,905
|
Long term loan to a third-party, current
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,595,417
|
|
|
5,134,173
|
|
|
|
18,428,420
|
|
|
9,334,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
11,021,615
|
|
|
13,059,561
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
4,444,473
|
|
|
5,462,063
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
262,500
|
|
|
150,000
|
Long term security deposits
|
|
|
944,170
|
|
|
894,715
|
Prepayment for the software, equipment and
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
790,000
|
Long term debt investment
|
|
|
6,359,014
|
|
|
6,534,575
|
Long term loan to a third-party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,066,822
|
Long term prepaid expenses
|
|
|
315,642
|
|
|
142,113
|
|
|
|
23,347,414
|
|
|
29,099,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
41,775,834
|
|
$
|
38,434,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term bank loans
|
|
$
|
1,507,159
|
|
$
|
2,683,692
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
2,127,740
|
|
|
1,919,189
|
Due to a related party
|
|
|
772,489
|
|
|
48,042
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
48,712
|
|
|
96,176
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
6,697,964
|
|
|
7,085,696
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
2,325,390
|
|
|
2,198,192
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
662,963
|
|
|
697,702
|
|
|
|
14,142,417
|
|
|
14,728,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
9,207,971
|
|
|
11,691,251
|
|
|
|
9,207,971
|
|
|
11,691,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
23,350,388
|
|
|
26,419,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary share, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
21,629
|
|
|
6,485
|
Class B ordinary share, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
5,670
|
|
|
5,940
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
17,724,592
|
|
|
11,800,472
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
661,924
|
|
|
447,231
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
391,338
|
|
|
(150,254)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(379,707)
|
|
|
(95,518)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
18,425,446
|
|
|
12,014,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|
|
$
|
41,775,834
|
|
$
|
38,434,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Retrospectively restated for effect of the authorized shares increased on March 12, 2025.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANSON INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
|
$
|
18,227,537
|
|
17,252,662
|
|
13,272,075
|
COST OF REVENUE
|
|
|
11,033,219
|
|
9,105,337
|
|
7,169,404
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
7,194,318
|
|
8,147,325
|
|
6,102,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
4,757,279
|
|
4,882,958
|
|
3,697,909
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
2,966,659
|
|
3,874,868
|
|
3,842,787
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
7,723,938
|
|
8,757,826
|
|
7,540,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
(529,620)
|
|
(610,501)
|
|
(1,438,025)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest (expense) income, net
|
|
|
-50,928
|
|
35,505
|
|
(35,457)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
687,492
|
|
193,425
|
|
194,824
|
Interest income from long term debt investment
|
|
|
723,945
|
|
534,575
|
|
-
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
1,360,509
|
|
763,505
|
|
159,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
|
|
830,889
|
|
153,004
|
|
(1,278,658)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
|
(74,604)
|
|
(119,416)
|
|
(9,547)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
756,285
|
|
33,588
|
|
(1,288,205)
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
|
|
(284,189)
|
|
(130,778)
|
|
(369,705)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
$
|
472,096
|
|
(97,190)
|
|
(1,657,910)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
0.003
|
|
(0.14)
|
Weighted average shares - basic and diluted
|
|
|
16,423,670
|
|
11,537,373
|
|
9,000,000
|
CHANSON INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
756,285
|
|
$
|
33,588
|
|
$
|
(1,288,205)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use
|
|
2,639,094
|
|
|
2,628,985
|
|
|
2,533,074
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
823,869
|
|
|
831,820
|
|
|
701,461
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and
|
|
(152,517)
|
|
|
4,982
|
|
|
-
|
Impairment loss on property and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
|
272,350
|
|
|
-
|
Accrued interest income from long term debt
|
|
(723,945)
|
|
|
(534,575)
|
|
|
-
|
Interest income from loan to a third-party
|
|
(90,986)
|
|
|
(66,822)
|
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
959,859
|
|
|
(766,760)
|
|
|
(215,847)
|
Inventories
|
|
(32,001)
|
|
|
(45,821)
|
|
|
(206,264)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,552,891
|
|
|
(3,573,002)
|
|
|
(430,717)
|
Long term security deposits
|
|
(58,209)
|
|
|
57,185
|
|
|
84,374
|
Long term prepaid expenses
|
|
(180,281)
|
|
|
(34,010)
|
|
|
(26,504)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
265,315
|
|
|
530,195
|
|
|
247,015
|
Taxes payable
|
|
(46,790)
|
|
|
(31,943)
|
|
|
103,212
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(179,643)
|
|
|
307,169
|
|
|
1,411,004
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
(25,902)
|
|
|
(292,138)
|
|
|
(433,848)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(2,969,001)
|
|
|
(2,275,056)
|
|
|
(1,927,407)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
|
3,538,038
|
|
|
(2,953,853)
|
|
|
551,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(583,313)
|
|
|
(773,964)
|
|
|
(860,034)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
(150,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from disposal of property and
|
|
35,562
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
-
|
Payment made for long term debt investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,000,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Interest income received from long term debt
|
|
899,507
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Advance of loans to third parties
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,900,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Repayment from loans to third parties
|
|
907,704
|
|
|
1,150,104
|
|
|
-
|
Prepayment for the software, equipment and
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,190,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Refund of prepayment for the product
|
|
650,000
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
|
|
1,909,460
|
|
|
(10,463,416)
|
|
|
(860,034)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross proceeds from initial public offerings
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,560,000
|
|
|
-
|
Direct costs disbursed from initial public
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,529,631)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sales of ordinary shares, net of
|
|
5,938,994
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
|
2,225,715
|
|
|
2,685,588
|
|
|
445,831
|
Repayments of short-term bank loans
|
|
(3,338,573)
|
|
|
(424,040)
|
|
|
(1,474,129)
|
Advances received from (payments made to) a
|
|
524,610
|
|
|
(1,892,423)
|
|
|
1,076,717
|
Payments made for deferred offering costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
(340,469)
|
|
|
(38,490)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
5,350,746
|
|
|
12,059,025
|
|
|
9,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and
|
(176,783)
|
|
|
(75,924)
|
|
|
(682,585)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|
|
10,621,461
|
|
|
(1,434,168)
|
|
|
(981,342)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
1,481,302
|
|
|
2,915,470
|
|
|
3,896,812
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
$
|
12,102,763
|
|
$
|
1,481,302
|
|
$
|
2,915,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
45,128
|
|
$
|
92,409
|
|
$
|
5,282
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
141,106
|
|
$
|
32,444
|
|
$
|
37,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash operating, investing and financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
463,556
|
Reduction of right-of-use assets and operating
|
$
|
2,519,354
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for
|
$
|
2,719,792
|
|
$
|
1,676,362
|
|
$
|
5,160,825
|
Deferred IPO cost offset with additional paid-in
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,095,872
|
|
$
|
-
|
Intangible assets acquired by prepayment
|
$
|
140,000
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
