The Sterling Group Announces New Hires

HOUSTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce three additions to the Sterling team: Jason Taibel as Operating Partner, Financial Operations; Nadeem Ahmed as Operating Partner, Technology; and Matthew Cobb as Director, Operations.

Jason Taibel, Operating Partner, Financial Operations, joins Sterling from BDO USA, P.C. where he was the Texas Market Managing Partner of Assurance Services. Jason has a long history of partnership with Sterling, having advised many of Sterling's portfolio companies on financial matters over the past decade. Jason will lead the firm's Execution lever and serve as a technical expert, working with Sterling's portfolio companies to evaluate and support financial operations.

Nadeem Ahmed, Operating Partner, Technology, joined Sterling in March to lead the firm's Technology lever. Nadeem brings over 20 years of technology strategy, management and execution experience, having worked for several private equity firms and product technology companies. Nadeem will support technology-enabled growth initiatives at Sterling portfolio companies, including systems implementations, data management, and AI.

Matthew Cobb, Director, Operations, joined Sterling in January from Boston Consulting Group, where as Principal, he led growth strategy and operational effectiveness initiatives for industrial companies. Matthew will assist Sterling portfolio companies in all areas of operational improvement, with a particular emphasis on procurement and supply chain.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason, Nadeem and Matthew to the Sterling team and to the firm's Portfolio Resources Group," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group. "Their extensive experience and deep expertise in their respective fields will be immediately impactful as we continue to drive operational improvements across our portfolio through our Seven Levers methodology."

For forty years, Sterling has partnered with management teams of industrial businesses to drive growth and transformation. Execution, Operations, and Technology are three of Sterling's Seven Levers, or seven areas in which the firm consistently and materially impacts businesses. Investments in these areas typically offer meaningful opportunities for value creation at industrial companies.

To learn more about a career at The Sterling Group, please visit or contact Claudine Lussier at [email protected] .

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 73 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $25 billion. Sterling currently has $9.4 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.

