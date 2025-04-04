TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend On Its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (the“Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.59375 per share for its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the“Series F Preferred Shares”; NYSE: TENPRF).

The dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date on January 30, 2025, through April 29, 2025.

The dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares will be paid on April 30, 2025 to all holders of record of Series F Preferred Shares as of April 25, 2025. Dividends on the Series F Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day (unless the 30th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of January, April, July and October of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN's board of directors. This is the 27th dividend on the Series F since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 6,747,147 Series F Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 32-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.



ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

