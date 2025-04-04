Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The RSU award will vest in equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of February 15, 2025, subject to the employee's continued service with Mersana on each such vesting date. The RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of Mersana's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an RSU agreement covering the grant.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes Emi-Le (emiltatug ledadotin; XMT-1660), a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the“Investors & Media” section of its website at
Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
