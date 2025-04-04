Allgeo Strengthens Homecare Agency Operations With Its End-To-End Electronic Visit Verification Platform

allGeo strengthens its EVV system for homecare, streamlining caregiver scheduling, payroll, compliance, and safety for improved operational efficiency.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- allGeo, a service by Abaqus Inc. and a leading field service automation platform , offers robust capabilities in its Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system, built to help homecare and personal care agencies drive operational excellence.Features like caregiver scheduling, time & attendance via mobile app and voice calls, digital forms, real-time alerts, and payroll sync are designed to bring efficiency, visibility, and compliance into a single cohesive system. With increasing compliance requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act and rising demands for efficiency in care delivery, allGeo empowers agencies to streamline field operations and focus on delivering quality care.Whether operating in a single region or across multiple states, agencies can configure workflows using allGeo platform to fit their specific needs.“allGeo has transformed how we manage EVV compliance. Tracking caregiver visits, capturing field data, and generating reports is now effortless. The automation of our workflow has reduced manual work, improved accuracy, and ensured seamless integration with California's EVV system. With allGeo, we can focus more on delivering quality care rather than administrative tasks.”- Shannon Hahn, Co-founder & Operations Director, Level Up SolutionsKey Features of allGeo's EVV Platform-1. Multimode Visit Verification SystemSupports mobile app, IVR (voice call), and SMS-based verification methods to meet compliance requirements. Automatically records visit details, including time, location, service provider and recipient information, and the type of service provided2. Third Party Payroll IntegrationsIntegrates directly with payroll and accounting systems such as ADP, UKG, and QuickBooks. Handles complex pay rules including overtime, shift differentials, and custom codes-eliminating manual entry and payroll errors.3. Mileage Tracking and ReimbursementTracks caregiver mileage in real time and applies configurable reimbursement rules. Improves travel documentation and operational cost control.4. Lone Worker Safety MonitoringProvides SOS alerts, scheduled safety check-ins, and automated escalation workflows. A centralized dashboard offers real-time caregiver visibility to ensure rapid response in emergencies.5. HIPAA-Compliant and Audit-ReadyEnsures secure data capture, storage, and access control in line with HIPAA regulations. Generates audit-ready reports for EVV compliance, reimbursement, and labor law audits.6. EHR and State Aggregator IntegrationAPI for custom Integrations with leading EHR platforms including Allscripts, Homecare Homebase, NextGen etc. Also supports compliance reporting to state EVV aggregators such as Sandata and HHAeXchange.“Our EVV capabilities have been central to our mission of simplifying and automating field operations,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus Inc.“With allGeo, agencies gain a unified workflow that delivers operational visibility, data accuracy, and built-in compliance automation. As a result, they can eliminate hours of manual work, reduce compliance risks, and streamline payroll processing. It's the kind of solution today's homecare providers need-technology that handles the heavy lifting so they can focus on delivering exceptional care.”About Abaqus Inc.allGeo by Abaqus ( ) is an enterprise grade field service management platform for mid and enterprise businesses that spans all aspects of the field service workflow including Scheduling & Dispatch, Monitoring, Field Data Collection for time & jobs tracking, and Reporting & Analytics.The allGeo platform with its built-in configurability is able to handle complex time tracking scenarios such as geofence time clock, crew/group check in, shift differential, overnight & overtime shifts, pay codes, worker safety and compliance requirements for OSHA. Companies using allGeo see a significant productivity boost and enhanced accuracy in payroll and job costing.Contact-

