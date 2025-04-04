ATTO Technology Unveils Thunderbolttm 5 Adapters: Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel And Dual 100Gb Ethernet

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 Adapters

- Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO TechnologyAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of two cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5 adapters: the ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5642 with Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel and the ATTO ThunderLink NS 5102 with Dual 100Gb Ethernet. Engineered for professionals, these adapters deliver twice the bandwidth of previous generations, driving unmatched performance for media and entertainment workflows on Thunderbolt 5-enabled workstations and laptops-especially Apple Maccomputers.“These adapters unleash the full potential of Thunderbolt 5, delivering speed and reliability that pros demand,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology.“From 8K editing to cloud pipelines, they're built to power the most intensive workflows.”ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5642: Thunderbolt 5 to Dual 64Gb Fibre ChannelThe ThunderLink TLFC-5642 doubles the speed of prior Thunderbolt adapters, linking Thunderbolt 5 devices to Fibre Channel storage networks. Key benefits for media and entertainment workflows include:.Collaborative Editing Powerhouse: Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel ports provide massive bandwidth for real-time 8K video access in shared storage area networks (SANs)..Zero-Lag Post-Production: Ultra-low latency ensures seamless playback and editing of uncompressed 4K/8K footage across multi-user setups..Mac-Optimized SAN Support: Pairs with macOSand ATTO MultiPath DirectorTM for enhanced reliability, a boon for Apple-based studios.ATTO ThunderLink NS 5102: Thunderbolt 5 to Dual 100Gb EthernetThe ThunderLink NS 5102 taps Thunderbolt 5's massive bandwidth to connect devices to 100Gb Ethernet networks, accelerating IP-based workflows. Key benefits for media and entertainment include:.Rapid File Transfers for Post-Production: 100Gb Ethernet slashes delivery times for 4K/8K dailies and rendered files, streamlining editing workflows..Cloud Collaboration Made Easy: Low-latency RoCE (Windowsand Linuxonly) and QSFP28 connectivity ensure smooth integration with cloud storage for remote teams..Pro-Grade Performance: ATTO 360TM Networking, RDMA (Windows and Linux only), and advanced offloads (RSS, TSS) optimize throughput for professionals on Thunderbolt 5 platforms.Designed for pros using Thunderbolt 5 workstations and laptops-such as a MacBook Proand Mac Studio-these adapters reflect ATTO's 35+ years as an innovator of media workflows. They outshine consumer-grade alternatives with tools like ATTO 360 Networking software for pre-tuned profiles and real-time diagnostics via ATTOviewTM, plus driver support for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The TLFC-5642 (model TLFC-5642-D00) and NS 5102 (model TLNS-5102-D00) include LC SFP+ and QSFP28 optics, respectively, and are backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4.“For Mac users, these adapters are a perfect fit, delivering seamless integration and top-tier performance, with features you won't find anywhere else” Klein added.“They're engineered to make every Thunderbolt 5 workflow faster and stronger.”ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5642 and NS 5102 will debut at NAB Show 2025, April 6-9, at booth SL5616 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can see how ATTO redefines connectivity for Thunderbolt 5 workflows. Schedule appointments with ATTO at .Follow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world's best end-to-end data delivery, management and storage solutions.

