Bahamas Director General To Speak At CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will speak at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, set for April 3–4, 2025, in the Cayman Islands.

As one of the most influential aviation industry events in the region, the CAPA Summit brings together global airline executives, tourism decision-makers, and policymakers for high-level discussions on the evolving air travel landscape. The event provides a platform for forging strategic partnerships and exploring opportunities for sustainable tourism growth across the Caribbean and the wider Americas.

Director General Duncombe will be featured on a panel titled“What is the Future of Caribbean Tourism?” where she will join fellow regional tourism leaders to share perspectives on the path forward for the region's number one industry. She will offer insights into how The Bahamas continues to strengthen air connectivity, embrace innovation, and align with global trends in luxury, personalization, and sustainability-while maintaining its unique identity and competitive edge.

“The Bahamas continues to lead regional conversations around air connectivity and tourism growth,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“Our participation at this year's CAPA Summit underscores our commitment to strengthening relationships with airline partners and advancing strategies that support long-term, sustainable tourism initiatives.”

“As the Caribbean tourism industry continues to expand, strategic air connectivity remains a critical factor in sustaining growth and enhancing visitor experiences,” said Duncombe.“The CAPA Airline Leader Summit presents an invaluable opportunity for The Bahamas to engage with industry leaders, exchange insights, and explore collaborative solutions that will strengthen connectivity through increased airlift and reinforce The Bahamas' position as a premier travel destination. As we continue to elevate our tourism product, forums like these allow us to share our vision and explore new opportunities-ensuring The Bahamas remains top of mind for travelers seeking world-class experiences.”

