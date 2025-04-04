Eritrea: Sports Material Support To Higher Education Institutions And Research

The National Olympics Committee of Eritrea has extended sports material support worth approximately 40 thousand dollars to Higher Education Institutions and Research in an effort to strengthen the institutions' sports programs.

Mr. Michael Teklemicael, President of the National Olympics Committee, stated that the committee is actively working to establish strong partnerships with international stakeholders in order to benefit from available opportunities and support.

Highlighting the contribution of the materials to the development of sports and the promotion of Olympic values, Mr. Michael urged colleges to play an active role in advancing sports activities in the country.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with Higher Education Institutions and Research, and commended the National Olympics Committee for its initiative.

Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of the Higher Education Institutions and Research, stressed that, beyond academic achievement, the objective of the colleges is also to promote sports. He called for the organization of regular sports events, using the newly provided support as a foundation.

Dr. Amine Teklay, Secretary General of the National Olympics Committee, stated that the donation includes materials for athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, and ground tennis, with the aim of supporting the development of these five sports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.