Coinbase Global Moves Closer To Offering XRP Futures

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. crypto exchange %Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN) says it’s close to offering futures contracts tied to Ripple’s XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) crypto token.

Coinbase says that it has submitted a filing to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to begin offering XRP futures trading to investors on its platform.

“We're excited to announce that Coinbase Derivatives has filed with the CFTC to self-certify XRP futures - bringing a regulated, capital-efficient way to gain exposure to one of the most liquid digital assets,” wrote Coinbase in a social media post.

Coinbase added that it expects XRP futures contracts will go live on its exchange on April 21 of this year.

According to the filing with the CFTC, the XRP futures will operate as a monthly, cash-settled, margined contract, trading under the ticker symbol “XRL.”

Each contract will mirror XRP’s price, settled in U.S. dollars, and represent 10,000 XRP or roughly $20,000 U.S. at the current price of about $2 U.S. per digital token.

Traders will have flexibility with the XRP futures, with the contracts available for the current month plus the following two, though a safeguard halts trading if XRP’s spot price swings 10% or more within one hour.

When launched, the XRP futures contracts from Coinbase will be the second such product after Bitnomial's CFTC-regulated XRP futures that went live in March of this year.

XRP is currently trading at $2.06 U.S. per token.