Embraer’S Mixed Results Highlight Challenges And Opportunities In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer reported a 20% increase in aircraft deliveries during the first quarter of 2025, totaling 30 units. Despite this growth, the company fell short of market expectations, which had anticipated 31 deliveries.
The figures reveal contrasting performances between Embraer's commercial and executive aviation segments, shedding light on both challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.
In commercial aviation, Embraer delivered seven aircraft, two fewer than expected. This shortfall included lower-than-projected deliveries of the E195-E2 model, disappointing analysts and raising concerns about supply chain issues.
Meanwhile, executive aviation exceeded expectations with 23 jet deliveries, surpassing forecasts by one unit and marking a 28% increase compared to the same period last year.
Analysts remain optimistic about Embraer's prospects. The company's backlog reached a record $26.8 billion at the end of March, up 27% from the previous year.
New orders include 15 E190-E2 jets for All Nippon Airways and four C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft for Sweden. These contracts underline Embraer's ability to secure demand despite supply chain constraints.
Embraer Sets Ambitious Targets for 2025
Financial projections for 2025 remain ambitious. Embraer aims to deliver 77 to 85 commercial aircraft and 145 to 155 executive jets this year. Revenue is expected to range between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5% to 8.3%. Free cash flow is forecasted to exceed $200 million.
Analysts highlight the competitive valuation of Embraer's stock, trading at approximately $45.83 on the NYSE. The shares are priced at a multiple of 9.3 times estimated EBITDA for 2025, offering an attractive comparison to industry giants like Airbus and Boeing.
Executive aviation continues to drive revenue growth, contributing approximately $30 million in the first quarter despite discounts applied to sales. Analysts credit Embraer's strategy to evenly distribute deliveries throughout the year rather than concentrating them in the final quarter.
