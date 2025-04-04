403
Trump Criticizes China's Retaliatory Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday China "played it wrong" after the latter's Finance Ministry announced a 34 percent tariff on imports from the United States, tit for tat.
"THEY (the Chinese) PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
Earlier this week, Trump's administration announced sweeping 34 percent tariffs on imports from more than 100 countries.
The retaliatory measure from Beijing escalates the risk of a global trade war as Trump digs in on his tariff policy.
China is the second-largest provider of imports to the United States and its third-largest market for exports.
The stock market on Thursday suffered its worst day of losses since 2020 a day after Trump imposed a 10 percent universal tariff, with larger "reciprocal" rates on other nations, such as China, Japan, India, Thailand, Cambodia and the European Union.
The president is on track to raise import taxes by roughly USD 600 billion, according to analyst estimates, even as the economy already showed signs of slowing earlier this year. (end)
