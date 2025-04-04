Side Named A Top 10 By Volume Brokerage On The 2025 Realtrends Brokerage 500 List

For the second year in a row, the inventor of the real estate brokerage-as-a-service platform experienced strong, sustained growth alongside partners and outranked the average Realtor.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Side, the only real estate brokerage platform that helps top agents create and grow their own boutique companies, today announced that it has been named a top 10 largest brokerage by volume, while operating in just 18 states. Additionally, Side is recognized as the #1 California-based brokerage, and #1 in the nation for average production per agent compared to the other traditional brokerages.

The numbers and achievements of Side's elite community of agents proves that the boutique agency model is better. Agents with Side-backed companies are doing more exceptional deals than all other brokerages in the industry. Side made its impressive top 10 debut last year on the prestigious RealTrends list , and maintained that strong position in 2025.

"Year-over-year, top performing agents come to Side to own their own real estate businesses, and each year, this elite community of agents continues to outperform the market," said Guy Gal, Side Co-founder and CEO. "2025 was no different, even with unique market conditions and 'higher for longer' mortgage rates. This community continues to be unlike any other in real estate, and these numbers and accolades reflect their resilience, brilliance, and incredible achievements."

Since its launch in 2017, Side has grown to power an unrivaled community of market-leading boutique companies, with exceptional agents that consistently outperform the average REALTOR®.

About Side

Side is the only real estate brokerage platform that exclusively partners with the very best agents, teams and independent brokers to create and grow their own companies - without the time, cost or risk of operating a brokerage. Unlike traditional brokerage brands, Side works behind the scenes to provide our partners with time-saving technology and premier support services. This way, they're free to focus on what matters most: serving their clients and communities.

SOURCE Side Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED