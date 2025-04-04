Taylor Farms Announces Acquisition Of Farmwise®'S Business

SALINAS, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms , North America's leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, is excited to announce its acquisition of FarmWise's business, an agricultural technology robotics company specializing in precision weeding and thinning solutions. This important strategic move reinforces Taylor Farms' commitment to advancing agricultural technology and sustainable farming practices while continuing to deliver high-quality fresh foods to its customer partners.

FarmWise has been at the forefront of ag-tech innovation, recognized for its advanced automation and robotics systems that address critical farming challenges such as precision weeding and thinning. Its Vulcan technology enables farmers to efficiently reduce reliance on manual labor, optimize productivity, and adopt more sustainable farming practices.

"We believe in the FarmWise technology and think we have an important role to play with industry adoption in the specialty crop space," said Ted Taylor, President of Taylor Farms Agricultural Operations. "This acquisition is another step forward in our mission to drive the future of agriculture with thoughtful and impactful innovation."

FarmWise's leadership echoed this enthusiasm in the future of ag-tech. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built," said Tjarko Leifer, CEO of FarmWise. "The FarmWise Vulcan delivers a strong return on investment to vegetable growers today, and this is just the beginning. I'm more bullish than ever about a future where advanced robotics play a vital role in making farming more productive and sustainable."

This acquisition is a natural fit for Taylor Farms as the company continues to adopt advanced solutions that benefit the produce industry at large. Taylor Farms will immediately begin assisting with a seamless transition to ensure continuity of service for FarmWise Vulcan customers. This collaborative approach strengthens the transition and furthers the innovative momentum behind the Vulcan technology. This acquisition reflects Taylor Farms' commitment to driving sustainable agriculture and supporting tools that simplify farming practices for growers everywhere.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World," Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok .

SOURCE Taylor Farms

