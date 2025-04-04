GENESIS CARES INITIATIVE TO MAINTAIN MANUFACTURER's SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE FOR THE NEXT TWO MONTHS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today launched the Genesis Cares initiative to maintain the manufacturer's suggested retail price for its entire lineup for the next two months in response to dynamic market conditions and the potential impact of tariffs on the automotive industry.

"At Genesis, we remain committed to doing what's right for our customers and communities," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Genesis. "We know consumers are uncertain about the potential for rising prices and we want to provide them with some stability in the coming months. Our MSRP commitment is just one part of our multifaceted effort to provide great vehicles to American consumers, while also supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in the most important market for our company."

This initiative ensures that customers who purchase or lease any new Genesis vehicle between today and June 2, 2025, will see no increase in the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)i during the protection window. Regardless of market conditions, customers will have peace of mind knowing that MSRP will not increase, providing financial reassurance and the time to make the right choice for their transportation needs.

"At Genesis, we strive to treat every customer as our 'son-nim', or honored guest," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Despite dynamic market conditions, the brand remains firm in its commitment to delivering an elevated sales and ownership experience for U.S. customers."

This past week, Hyundai Motor Group, including Genesis, announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028. This investment is focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities, advancing future technologies, and enhancing energy infrastructure in America and will create more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. This latest U.S. investment builds on the group's existing allocation of approximately $20.5 billion since entering the U.S. market in 1986 that has created more than 570,000 jobs.

The group also recently celebrated the grand opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. It's a key pillar in the company's $12.6 billion investment in Georgia and is the largest economic development project in the state's history that will create 8,500 direct jobs. At the grand opening, the plant's capacity was announced to increase to 500,000 vehicles, which will include select models of the Genesis lineup. Genesis also currently assembles the GV70 and Electrified GV70 at its manufacturing facility in Alabama.

With its strategic approach to production, Genesis is equipped to handle the fluctuating market remaining focused on flexibility and customer experience. The brand will continue to optimize its operations, ensuring its customers receive an elevated purchase experience as son-nim, or honored guests, across all market conditions.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 60 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).