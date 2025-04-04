NASA Leaders To Participate In 2025 Space Symposium In Colorado
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro and acting Associate Administrator Vanessa Wyche will lead the agency's delegation at the 40th Space Symposium, Monday, April 7 through Thursday, April 10, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Petro will join Space Foundation Chief Executive Officer Heather Pringle for a fireside chat to discuss NASA's current priorities and partnerships at 12:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 8.
Additional NASA participation in the conference includes a one-on-one discussion with Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, and a lunar science and exploration panel featuring Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.
A full agenda for this year's Space Symposium is available online.
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about NASA's missions and projects on a variety of topics during brief talks with subject matter experts in the agency's exhibit space.
NASA will provide photos and updates about its participation in the Space Symposium from its @NASAExhibit account on X.
For more information about NASA, visit:
