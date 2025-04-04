LANDERS FORD STORES LAUNCH EMPLOYEE PRICING AS FORD REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO AMERICAN-MADE STRENGTH

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of newly announced tariffs and growing uncertainty across the automotive landscape, The Landers Auto Group is taking decisive action to keep things simple, fair, and proudly American.

Beginning today, Landers Ford in Collierville, TN; Landers Ford South in Southaven, MS; and Landers Ford North in Covington, TN are offering Employee Pricing for everyone on select new Ford vehicles as part of Ford's bold national initiative: "From America, For America."

"We're stepping up for our customers just like Ford is stepping up for the country," said Kent Ritchey, owner of Landers Auto Group. "These trucks and cars are built here. They're driven here. And we're going to sell them here at the fairest price possible."

The new campaign reflects Ford's standing as the #1 automaker in U.S. production and #1 U.S. exporter of vehicles, with over 80% of its U.S. sales built on American soil. The Landers Ford stores are echoing Ford's commitments with a pledge to protect customers against sudden price shifts.

Here's what customers can count on immediately:



Employee Pricing on all eligible new Ford vehicles

No markups on in-stock inventory due to tariff speculation or supply concerns

Your current vehicle is now worth more. If you choose not to trade it in, we will still buy it from you, any make, model, age, or mileage

All existing customer vehicle orders will be honored at the pre-tariff price. No changes. No surprises

If you have already placed parts or service orders, we will fulfill them at pre-tariff pricing All current inventory of parts, tires, and oil will remain at pre-tariff prices with no additional markup

"There's a lot we can't control, but we can control how we show up for our communities," Ritchey added. "And right now, that means doing right by the people who've always counted on us."

Landers Auto Group is one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the Midsouth proudly serving thousands of customers annually and employing over 500 associates.

SOURCE Landers Ford (Memphis)

