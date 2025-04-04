As LA County Restructures Homeless Services, The Social Impact Sector Calls For Increased Collaboration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Center for Nonprofit Management issues a statement on the 4-0 vote from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to dismantle LAHSA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' unanimous vote on April 1, 2025, to withdraw hundreds of millions in public funds from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and create a new department to oversee homelessness services, the Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) has issued a public statement calling for the County to prioritize true partnership with the social impact sector.While the County's action responds to longstanding concerns around mismanagement and accountability, CNM emphasizes that successful reform must be developed with the nonprofit organizations who are already doing the work on the ground-not apart from them.The new department, expected to absorb LAHSA's $1 billion budget and transfer hundreds of County employees by early 2026, will be modeled after the Department of Health Services' Housing for Health program. But the nonprofit sector-central to delivering services-was not engaged in this process.“Nonprofits are holding communities together in times of crisis, but they can't keep doing more with less-and waiting months for reimbursements,” said Angelica Frias, Vice President of Action and Engagement at CNM.“Real progress on homelessness and recovery requires trust, coordination, and timely support.”In its statement, CNM outlines key steps to make this transition successful and sustainable:- Move toward upfront funding models where feasible- Ensure timely and transparent reimbursement processes- Provide technical assistance and capacity-building for smaller organizations navigating complex systems- Center collaboration, equity, and sustainability in all stages of design and implementationCNM works closely with many of the organizations most impacted by this shift. Community-based nonprofits-especially smaller, grassroots-led groups-are already navigating increased demand, bureaucratic delays, and financial uncertainty. The 2025 L.A. wildfires only deepened these challenges, disrupting infrastructure, delaying fundraising cycles, and leaving many organizations in limbo.“This is a rare opportunity to rebuild a system that works,” Frias added.“But that will only happen if we see nonprofits as mission-driven partners essential to real, lasting solutions.”As the County transitions to this new model, CNM will continue advocating for an inclusive process and a stronger, more resilient social impact sector. For the full statement, visit here .About the Center for Nonprofit ManagementFor 47 years, the Center for Nonprofit Management has served as a trusted resource for Southern California's social impact sector. Through research, convening, engagement, technical assistance, and advocacy, CNM helps strengthen the nonprofits that form the backbone of a caring and inclusive regional economy. For more information, please visit:Press Contact:Kara Brock...(210) 846-4486

