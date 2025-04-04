Russia Has To Decide On Peace Within Weeks, Not Months Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump is making efforts to quickly end the war in Ukraine. Since Ukraine has shown readiness for an unconditional ceasefire, the Russian side needs to provide its response on settlement, and they have to do so within weeks, not months.

This was stated in Brussels by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke at a press conference on following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We're testing to see if the Russians are interested in peace. Their actions - not their words, their actions - will determine whether they're serious or not, and we intend to find that out sooner rather than later,” the head of the State Department said.

He noted that the U.S. administration is currently working to promote peace. If the Russians choose the tactic of“dragging things out”, President Trump will not“fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations”.

“We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are,” Rubio said, adding that, if not, the U.S. will have to reassess its position.

He noted that the decision to end the war should be made by Vladimir Putin, by the Russian Federation.

He stressed that the Ukrainians had already shown their willingness to cease fire and created a space for negotiations.

As reported earlier, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers was held in Brussels, discussing ways to strengthen the Alliance's defense and deterrence system and increase assistance to Ukraine.

Yesterday, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was held at the Alliance HQ with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Photo: Official State Department