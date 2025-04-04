One Injured, Hospital Damaged As Russians Fire About Ten Shells At Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Kherson's Dniprovskyi district on Friday, damaging a hospital and several apartment buildings.





Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"After 15:00, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left [east] bank [of the Dnipro River] began shelling the Dniprovskyi district. The area near a healthcare facility came under fire," the statement said.

Neighboring apartment buildings were damaged, as well as the hospital itself. In particular, one of the hospital's departments suffered shattered windows and damage to its facade. The enemy fired approximately ten shells.

Later, the Kherson City Military Administration added: "At around 15:30, Russian artillery struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a 76-year-old man sustained blast injuries, a concussion, and hand trauma."

An ambulance crew provided the man with medical assistance at the scene.