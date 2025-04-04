US Not Withdrawing From Ramstein Format, Support For Ukraine Will Continue Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The absence of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group does not signal an end to the supply of American military equipment or intelligence to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He was responding to an Ukrinform journalist's question about whether Hegseth's absence from the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting indicates a U.S. withdrawal from the initiative, and how that aligns with NATO's goal of strengthening Ukraine's position at future peace negotiations.

"The answer is no, and the Brits and the Germans, so the two defense ministers will chair the meeting together, and the flow of American goods and American intelligence into Ukraine is continuing as normal," Rutte said.

In first, Pentagon chief to skip UCDG meeting - media

The U.S. Secretary of Defense will, for the first time, not participate in a Ramstein-format meeting scheduled for April 11 in Brussels. Hegseth is not expected to attend in person or join virtually.

