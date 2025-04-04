Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Not Withdrawing From Ramstein Format, Support For Ukraine Will Continue Rutte

US Not Withdrawing From Ramstein Format, Support For Ukraine Will Continue Rutte


2025-04-04 03:15:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The absence of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group does not signal an end to the supply of American military equipment or intelligence to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He was responding to an Ukrinform journalist's question about whether Hegseth's absence from the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting indicates a U.S. withdrawal from the initiative, and how that aligns with NATO's goal of strengthening Ukraine's position at future peace negotiations.

"The answer is no, and the Brits and the Germans, so the two defense ministers will chair the meeting together, and the flow of American goods and American intelligence into Ukraine is continuing as normal," Rutte said.

Read also: In first, Pentagon chief to skip UCDG meeting - media

The U.S. Secretary of Defense will, for the first time, not participate in a Ramstein-format meeting scheduled for April 11 in Brussels. Hegseth is not expected to attend in person or join virtually.

Photo: PAP/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

MENAFN04042025000193011044ID1109391929

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search