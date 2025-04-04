Yermak Discusses Ceasefire In Ukraine With Starmer's Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a phone conversation with Jonathan Powell, National Security Adviser to the UK Prime Minister.

Yermak shared the news via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"I had a conversation with Jonathan Powell, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and a good friend. I shared with him details of my recent visit to the Sumy region together with the President of Ukraine, where fierce fighting continues near the border with Russia," Yermak said.

Zelensky and Starmer coordinate joint efforts to achieve peace

He noted that during the conversation, both sides emphasized the importance of a comprehensive ceasefire, particularly pointing out that Ukraine is adhering to the agreements regarding a ceasefire on energy infrastructure, while Russia is not.

They also exchanged views on key issues on the path to peace, including security guarantees and maintaining sanctions against Russia, and focused on increasing military and financial support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine