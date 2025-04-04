Third Consecutive Day: More Afghan Families Deported Via Torkham As Repatriation Drive Continues

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals from Pakistan via the Torkham border continues for the third consecutive day. On Saturday, a convoy of Afghan families comprising 12 vehicles arrived at the border from various cities, including Punjab. Following customs clearance, they were allowed to cross into Afghanistan.

According to officials, a total of 30 Afghan families have so far returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham route. Meanwhile, construction of a holding center near the Hamza Baba Shrine in Landi Kotal has been completed. This center will temporarily accommodate undocumented Afghan nationals before their return.

Also Read: Built by the People: Inspiring Stories of Self-Reliant Villages in Pakistan

Facilities at the holding center include mobile registration vans from NADRA, as well as offices for customs and other relevant departments, all aimed at streamlining the repatriation process.

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Pakistan has decided to repatriate 850,000 Afghan nationals holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). Final arrangements at various holding centers have been completed, and the process of registration and return is being expedited.