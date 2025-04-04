403
NATO Chief: US Tariffs Should Not Impact NATO Allies' Capability On Common Defense
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 4 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday that the tension between Washington and its allies regarding the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump "should not impact capability and ability of allies to deliver on the common defence and security".
Rutte, in a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, stated that the two issues are completely separate and "We should keep them separate. And not get them interfere in our discussions".
Rutte explained that allies received a very clear message from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the United States' commitment within the North Atlantic alliance, but also about the need for Europe and Canada to "take more responsibility for our shared security," referring to U.S. demands for European countries and Canada to increase their military spending to 5 percent of GDP.
Rutte stressed that there is consensus on what he described as the "increasing danger of the world," emphasizing that NATO is needed "more than ever." He explained that NATO member countries are facing multiple threats, with the most direct threat emanating from Russia, but also other countries including North Korea and Iran. (end)
