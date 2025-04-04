Constitution Billing And Financial Services Partners With Milagro To Revolutionize Coding Efficiency Across Surgical Centers

AVON, Conn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Billing and Financial Services (CBFS), a subsidiary of Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), has entered into a commercial agreement with Milagro, a leader in autonomous medical coding, to deploy Milagro's innovative coding platform across CSA's network of partnered and managed ambulatory surgical centers.

Through this agreement, CBFS will integrate Milagro's cutting-edge AI-driven coding solution to enhance its revenue cycle management platform. This new collaboration aims to streamline coding operations, reduce administrative burden, and improve efficiency in the surgical centers' operations. The solution will be integrated seamlessly with the Surgical Information Systems EHR, offering enhanced accuracy in surgical procedure coding and faster reimbursement cycles.

"We are excited to formalize this partnership with Milagro to bring their advanced autonomous coding technology to our network," said Sayword Hill, Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle at CBFS. "Milagro's platform will be instrumental in reducing manual coding processes, optimizing business operations, and ensuring faster and accurate reimbursements for the surgical centers within our partnership network."

With this move, CBFS and CSA aim to enhance financial performance and operational efficiency, while reducing the time spent on administrative tasks. The integration of Milagro's AI technology is expected to help CBFS handle coding challenges more efficiently and allow healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

"We're thrilled to partner with Constitution Surgery Alliance and CBFS to deliver the benefits of our autonomous coding platform," said Amit May-Dan, CEO and Co-Founder of Milagro. "Our autonomous coding platform is designed to transform the healthcare revenue cycle, and we look forward to helping CSA optimize operations across its network."

This partnership between CBFS and Milagro underscores CSA's ongoing commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions that improve both patient care and the financial performance of its partnered surgical centers.

About CSA and CBFS

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. Constitution Billing and Financial Services provides complete Revenue Cycle and Financial Services. For more information about Constitution Surgery Alliance and our award-winning ASCs, please visit

About Milagro

Established in 2020 by a team of leading medical data experts, Milagro is dedicated to simplifying medical coding and streamlining coding operations. Milagro is leading the change in autonomous medical coding with cutting-edge technology that automates coding processes. For more information about Milagro, please visit

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance

