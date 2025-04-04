The Riptide Car Wash Offers 'Game Room Giveaway & Charity Drive' To Support Ongoing Hurricane Helene Recovery

RipTide pledged $10,000 to the ongoing recovery efforts and is gathering donations to match that. Every $10 donation gets one entry to win, with unlimited donation entries per person. 100% of all donations are going directly to support recovery.

Running through April 30, 2025, this initiative offers participants the chance to win incredible prizes, including a unique Custom 1965 Ford Mustang® Pool Table, while supporting recovery efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene. This one-of-a-kind Custom 1965 Ford Mustang Pool Table-valued at over $25,000.

The stunning, fully-functional pool table features real chrome car parts, working lights, and even real alloy rims and tires. It's the ultimate addition to any game room and is the only officially licensed Collector's Edition pool table for Ford Motor Company. RipTide will cover costs to deliver and assemble the pool table to the winner within 200 miles of any RipTide car wash. You can see the pool table at one of the locations in Franklin, TN.

In addition to the grand prize, RipTide is offering other fantastic rewards, including:



25 one-year Unlimited Wash Club memberships



50 three-month Unlimited Wash Club memberships

Branded merchandise and other surprise giveaways

Five Ways to Win:

: Every $10 donation earns one entry into the giveaway. Unlimited entries are allowed!: Gain one entry for liking RipTide's page .: One entry for subscribing to stay up to date with news, specials, car care tips and promotions.: Another entry for following RipTide on Instagram .: Existing members are automatically entered into the giveaway.

For more information on how to enter and to donate to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, visit RipTide Car Wash Game Room Giveaway & Charity Drive .

About The RipTide Car Wash

Raleigh-based, The RipTide Car Wash is committed to customer satisfaction and community involvement. With more than 16 locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, RipTide provides a fun car wash experience, stellar customer service and the cleanest facilities with the most free amenities.

Ford Mustang is a registered trademark of Ford Motor Company.

SOURCE The RipTide Car Wash