Dr. Amber O'neill Smith Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author“Unstoppable” With Lisa Nichols

GLADSTONE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Dr. Amber O'Neill Smith, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book,“Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.



“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.



With over thirty years of experience supporting mothers globally through pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period, Dr. Amber O'Neill Smith is a recognized leader in perinatal mental health. She holds a doctorate in International Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, specializing in trauma and resilience, and her work has shaped both academic research and public policy worldwide.



Her recent publications include“Perinatal Well-Being: Sociological Factors Contributing to Resilience Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic” and“Global Mental Health Inequities: Social Determinants of Mental Health, Cultural Expectations and Gender”, published by Columbia University. Dr. Amber is also a member of multicultural organizations such as the Latina Leadership Community College Council and the International Center for Traditional Childbearing (ICTC), and is a certified full circle doula.



Dr. Amber's educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Marylhurst University, post-baccalaureate studies at Portland State University, and a Master of Science in Child and Adolescent Psychology from Capella University.



Her advocacy spans local to international levels, including serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for infants and volunteering with Children's Disaster Services. Dr. Amber has also campaigned for funding essential programs like Head Start and WIC nutrition services and represented Oregon at the national Prenatal to Three public policy conference in Washington D.C.



An international speaker, Dr. Amber has shared her expertise in countries such as Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, and South Africa, continuing to inspire change for mothers and infants worldwide.



Learn more at: ...



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Amber O'Neill Smith on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Dr. Amber O'Neill Smith, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

