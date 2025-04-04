Craftica Gallery

Craftica Gallery to Present New Polish Craftsmanship at Salone del Mobile 2025

- Anna Woźniak-Starak

WARSAW, POLAND, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, Craftica Gallery will present its curatorial vision at Salone del Mobile 2025 in Milan (April 7–13, 2025) with an exhibition titled EMOTIONS PASSION BURGUNDY. ARTIGIANI POLACCHI. This curated exhibition offers a glimpse into the most compelling voices in contemporary collectible design - an extraordinary selection of works by Poland's most exceptional makers, hand-picked to fulfill the gallery's mission: to elevate and internationalize the narrative of a new Polish craft movement. The exhibition will be staged at the iconic Rossana Orlandi Gallery, which has championed the Polish gallery from the very beginning.

Exhibition EMOTIONS PASSION BURGUNDY. ARTIGIANI POLACCHI

The exhibition EMOTIONS PASSION BURGUNDY. ARTIGIANI POLACCHI by Craftica Gallery at Salone del Mobile tells a compelling story of how contemporary Polish craft engages in dialogue with the global art world while preserving its unique identity. Each exhibited object encapsulates a narrative of place and heritage, seamlessly blending refined craftsmanship with a forward-thinking approach to functional art.

Each piece in the exhibition acts as both object and narrative - infused with place, material memory, and an uncompromising sense of authorship. The unifying motif is burgundy: a deep, emotionally charged hue, long associated with prestige, intensity, and artistic maturity. It is the chromatic heartbeat of the exhibition, binding together works that balance time-honored techniques with future-facing aesthetics. The scenography is designed by Goszcz Design Studio, led by Monika Goszcz-Kłos.

Among the artists presented by the Craftica Gallery at Salone del Mobile 2025 will be: Zofia Sobolewska-Ursic, Formsophy (Alicja Prussakowska & Jakub Kijowski), Alicja Patanowska, Igor Polasiak, Anna Wojczyńska & Monika Skorupska, Marek Bimer, Anna Bera, Anna Milczanowska, Michał Zaborowski, Maciej Gąsienica-Giewont, Paweł Jasiewicz, Paul Bik, Monika Dąbrowska-Picewicz, Dagmara Bielecka, Patrice Nourissat, Hukaluk & Marcin Butrykowski, Magali Nourissat in collaboration with Krzysztof Dawidczyk, Patrice Nourissat in collaboration with Mirosław Kowalczyk.

Mission: Polish Craft on the Global Stage

Craftica Gallery was born from a powerful conviction: Polish artists and makers have something the world needs to see.

“Our debut at Salone del Mobile marks a strategic step in the realization of our mission: to present bold, one-of-a-kind works by Polish artists and help them transcend borders. We want Polish functional art to be recognized not only for its craftsmanship but for its emotional depth, originality, and contemporary language”, says Anna Woźniak-Starak, founder of the Craftica Gallery and ambassador of the Homo Faber Program by the Michelangelo Foundation for Creativity and Craftsmanship.

Founded in Warsaw in November 2024, the Craftica Gallery is part of the cultural ecosystem of the Starak Family Foundation-a cornerstone institution that has supported Polish art and design for nearly two decades through patronage, grants, and global exhibitions. This includes three appearances at the Venice Biennale and participation in Homo Faber in Venice.

The Craftica Gallery and the Starak Family Foundation

Craftica was created in response to a crucial gap: Poland's artists and crafts people need platforms to commercialize their work and build international recognition. The gallery connects creators with a global network of collectors, critics, and design connoisseurs, spotlighting the unique value of Polish high craft on the world stage.

One of its cornerstone initiatives is Kunszt, launched in 2022 - a program that supports artists working with functional and decorative objects. Grantees of the first edition (Zuzanna Spaltabaka and Igor Jansen) exhibited at Homo Faber in Venice and were later invited to collaborate with the Loewe Foundation. Zofia Sobolewska-Ursic, laureate of the second edition, presented her cabinet at Nomad St. Moritz, and now unveils her new creation - a deep burgundy armoire - at Milan.

ZOFIA BUGAJNA-KASDPEKE

SEC Newgate CEE

+48 794 022 200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.