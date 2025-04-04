Nhus3 Media Launches Production Studio Focused On Execution, Not Talk

{NHuS3} is innovating content, shaping culture, and crafting captivating stories across all platforms.

New Dallas based production company announces unique slate of films and TV shows.

- Jerry JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NHuS3 Media, a multidisciplinary creative studio focused on film and television production, has officially launched with an original slate of projects already in development. Based in Dallas, Texas, the studio is co-founded by Andrew White and Jerry Joyner-two distinctly skilled partners whose combined vision brings together design-driven execution and people-centered strategy.NHuS3 Media enters the market with a clear objective: to turn creative ideas into well-crafted, measurable outcomes for clients, collaborators, and audiences alike. The company's focus spans across documentary series, unscripted television, and narrative formats-each treated as its own canvas, shaped with intention from concept to screen.“This isn't about chasing trends or adding noise to the industry,” said Andrew White, Co-Founder of NHuS3 Media.“It's about executing work that's clear, aligned, and built to last. Jerry and I come from different sides of the creative process, but together, we bring the full picture to life.”The timing of NHuS3 Media's debut is deliberate. With the media landscape more fragmented than ever, creators and brands alike are seeking partners who can simplify the process while preserving the story. NHuS3 Media offers that clarity-functioning as both a production house and a creative partner. Early projects include a cultural docuseries focused on regional entrepreneurship, an unscripted show centered on alternative wellness, and a scripted concept now in early development.“Andrew is the creative force, and I'm the one who makes sure the right people see it,” added Co-Founder Jerry Joyner.“We're both energized by the opportunity to help others bring their stories to life-and to do it in a way that's grounded, collaborative, and results-driven.”More than a studio, NHuS3 Media is a reflection of two different strengths working in harmony. That balance-between strategy and imagination, storytelling and structure-is what drives the studio forward.About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media is a Dallas-based multidisciplinary creative studio specializing in film and television production. Founded by Andrew White and Jerry Joyner, the company produces original content across a range of formats, including documentaries, unscripted series, and scripted projects. With a results-driven approach and a deep respect for storytelling, NHuS3 Media partners with clients and collaborators to turn ideas into meaningful, media-ready work-on screen and beyond.

