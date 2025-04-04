The Housing Authority Of The City Of Alameda Opens Housing Wait List For Linnet Corner
|
Unit Size
|
Number of Units
|
AMI
|
Maximum Income (1-person)
|
Maximum income (2 persons)
|
Rent
|
Minimum income
|
Studio
|
1
|
30 %
|
$32,700
|
$37,380
|
$754
|
$1,131.00 per month
|
Studio
|
22
|
40 %
|
$43,600
|
$49,840
|
$1,027
|
$1,540.50 per month
Interested parties seeking more information regarding Linnet Corner can call (510) 747-4332 or send email to [email protected] . Also, interested parties can sign up to receive email updates regarding Linnet Corner via the following webpage: .
About AHA
For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.
About ICD
Island City Development (ICD), established in 2014, is a non-profit public benefit corporation and housing developer focusing on providing decent, safe, and accessible affordable homes to working families, seniors, veterans, and households of low income where no adequate housing exists. ICD, with its partners and affiliates, owns, acquires, develops, provides, finances, rehabilitates, and operates 4 properties to date. The actions or partnerships of Island City Development promote social welfare, combat blight and deterioration, work to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and seek to benefit renters within the City of Alameda. ICD partners with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda to develop new affordable homes and execute major renovations of older properties.
CONTACT : Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager)
PHONE: (510) 747-4321
EMAIL: [email protected]
