The Housing Authority Of The City Of Alameda Opens Housing Wait List For Linnet Corner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALAMEDA, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) is pleased to announce that AHA will be opening a housing wait list for Linnet Corner. This senior housing community (for people aged 62 or older) is located at 2000 Lakehurst Circle which is a situated within walking distance to public transportation, grocery, retail, parks, local employers, and schools. Continue Reading







Linnet Corner (Rendering) The application period for Linnet Corner will start on April 4th, 2025, at 11 am PST and will close on April 18th, 2025, at 11 am PST. Twenty-three studio apartments will be made available to the general public via a lottery tenant selection process. The lottery will be through the Alameda County Housing Portal and, once the application periods starts on April 4th at 11 am, applicants will be able to apply via . A preference will be given to those applicants who live and/or work in the City of Alameda. Residents are expected to be able to move in starting in September 2025. All of the 400 square foot studio apartments feature a full kitchen and bathroom, and are suitable for one to two-person households. Property amenities at Linnet Corner include onsite laundry, a community room, secure bicycle parking on each floor, an elevator, a pet friendly environment, Wi-Fi Hotspots, resident services, an onsite property manager, and a central outdoor courtyard with a BBQ area. After move-in, Linnet Corner residents will only be responsible for electricity. Other utilities (water, sewer, and trash) are provided free of charge. Resident services are available onsite, and each household will receive one free transit pass (Clipper BayPass). Please do not visit the property, as it is currently under construction. The income and rent information for Linnet Corner below is estimated and subject to change.

Unit Size Number of Units AMI Maximum Income (1-person) Maximum income (2 persons) Rent Minimum income Studio 1 30 % $32,700 $37,380 $754 $1,131.00 per month Studio 22 40 % $43,600 $49,840 $1,027 $1,540.50 per month

Interested parties seeking more information regarding Linnet Corner can call (510) 747-4332 or send email to [email protected] . Also, interested parties can sign up to receive email updates regarding Linnet Corner via the following webpage: .

About AHA



For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

About ICD



Island City Development (ICD), established in 2014, is a non-profit public benefit corporation and housing developer focusing on providing decent, safe, and accessible affordable homes to working families, seniors, veterans, and households of low income where no adequate housing exists. ICD, with its partners and affiliates, owns, acquires, develops, provides, finances, rehabilitates, and operates 4 properties to date. The actions or partnerships of Island City Development promote social welfare, combat blight and deterioration, work to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and seek to benefit renters within the City of Alameda. ICD partners with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda to develop new affordable homes and execute major renovations of older properties.

CONTACT : Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager)

PHONE: (510) 747-4321

EMAIL: [email protected]

