Jaipur Pink Cubs Win Inaugural Edition Of Yuva All Stars Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, April 4 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Yoddhas 35-29 in the final to lift the title in the inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar on Friday.

Yuva Yoddhas earned the first point after a successful raid by Shivam Singh. Both teams scored a few points to level the score at 8-8 before the Yoddhas executed an All Out on the Pink Cubs, taking a 12-9 lead. The Uttar Pradesh-based club held a narrow 16-15 advantage at the end of the first half.

In the second half, both teams secured several points, leading to an exciting contest with the scores tied at 20-20. However, Anil's raid allowed the Jaipur Pink Cubs to perform an All Out on the Yoddhas, establishing a four-point lead. Both teams continued to score points through successful raids and tackles, but the Pink Cubs maintained their lead throughout, preventing the Yoddhas from making a comeback.

Jaipur Pink Cubs earned 25 raid points and 8 tackle points, while the Yoddhas secured 22 raid points and 5 tackle points. Both teams added two All Out points to their scoreboard. Surprisingly, the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Final did not feature a single Super Raid or a Super Tackle in the crucial clash.

Anil was the star performer for the Jaipur Pink Cubs as he earned 18 raid points (12 touch points and 6 bonus points). Meanwhile, Shivam Singh was the star player for Yuva Yoddhas with 10 raid points.

Yuva Yoddhas' Shivam Choudhary won the Star Raider of the Tournament award. The left-raider earned 231 points in the season. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Chargers' left corner Sandeep Saini bagged the Star Defender of the Tournament award with 83 tackle points. Deepanshu Khatri from the Jaipur Pink Cubs was awarded as the Star Player of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025.