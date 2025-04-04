Multibank Group Wins 'Best Client Funds Protection Broker' And 'Best Social Trading Solution' Awards At Money Expo Mexic...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has been awarded two prestigious titles at, held from 26–27 February:and

Money Expo Mexico is one of Latin America's most influential financial events, bringing together global leaders in trading, investing, and fintech to explore the latest developments in financial markets.

MultiBank Group's esteemed recognition at the premier Money Expo Mexico event highlights its unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence, technological innovation, and client-centric solutions.

Commenting on the dual achievement, Naser Taher , Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“Receiving both the 'Best Client Funds Protection Broker' and 'Best Social Trading Solution' awards at Money Expo Mexico 2025 is a powerful affirmation of our values. These awards reflect our dedication to safeguarding our clients' assets with the highest standards of transparency and regulation, while also delivering innovative platforms that bring the trading community closer together. This recognition also celebrates the outstanding efforts of our Mexico team, who continue to embody our global vision with local impact.”

MultiBank Group continues to set the standard for trust and innovation in the financial industry. The“Best Client Funds Protection Broker” award highlights MultiBank Group's strong regulatory foundation and its commitment to safeguarding client assets through the segregation of funds in top-tier banks-ensuring the highest levels of security and transparency.

Meanwhile, the“Best Social Trading Solution” award celebrates MultiBank Group's dynamic next-gen platform, which empowers both seasoned and aspiring traders to connect, learn, and grow through interactive, community-driven features.

With over 2 million clients in more than 100 countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $18.1 billion, MultiBank Group continues to expand its global presence while maintaining its reputation for excellence across all facets of trading and financial services.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $18.1 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, MultiBank Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink