ITRI Wins Seven 2025 Edison Awards For Groundbreaking Technologies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "ITRI, in a lot of ways, is so consistent in innovating and bringing new products to market. You continue to create to make people's lives better. You're very good about looking at recyclability and breaking down different solutions that ultimately allow for new products to be made. The fact that you've got seven winners this year is a testament to your hard work." said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. He also noted that he was impressed by ITRI's innovations such as NaPoGlass, which filters wastewater using recycled LCD glass; the Dual-Phase Hydrogel, which speeds up post-surgical healing; and the Adaptive Cold Energy Management System, which cuts refrigeration energy use by up to 20%.

"We are proud to announce ITRI's remarkable achievement at the Edison Awards this year, securing seven out of Taiwan's 18 awards," stated ITRI President Edwin Liu. "Our winning technologies span three critical sectors: AI, sustainability, and biomedical technology. In AI, we have cybersecurity gatekeeper Janus, EV fleet charging solution Fleetchargo, Smart Aqua Leak Finder, and Adaptive Cold Energy Management System. In sustainability, our NaPoGlass removes heavy metal from wastewater, and Low-Carbon Laser H-Beam Welding optimizes construction material production. In biomedical innovation, Dual-Phase Hydrogel accelerates post-surgical recovery. We are proud to see these advancements enter the market, underscoring our commitment to driving commercialization," he added.

ITRI's Winning Innovations:

Gold Winners

The Smart Aqua Leak Finder is a portable device that utilizes AI-driven acoustic technology and GPS mapping to detect underground pipe water leaks in three seconds with 98% accuracy. By minimizing repair time and water loss, it offers an innovative solution to overcome global water scarcity.

NaPoGlass is a nanoporous composite made from waste LCD glass. It can adsorb metal ions and filters wastewater without leaving metal sediment. This innovation enables water recycling, and after multiple uses, it can be repurposed into products such as humidity-regulating tiles, deodorizing insoles, and antibacterial keyboards.

The Dual-Phase Hydrogel is an injectable biomaterial that coagulates at body temperature, preventing post-operative adhesions and enabling accelerated cell growth to facilitate faster recovery. Its unique gel formation extends the therapeutic effects of wound-healing factors for up to 30 days, significantly outperforming traditional hydrogels that are quickly broken down by the body.

Silver Winners

Janus: AI-Driven Cybersecurity Gatekeeper is on-site AI automation solution that protects enterprises from cyberattacks, reducing costs and assess security risks without IT specialists. Leveraging patented technology, Janus translates complex network logs into clear, actionable behavioral rules, continuously refining them in real time and safeguarding against evolving threats.

Fleetchargo , co-developed by ITRI, eTreego, and NeoPower Technologies, is a smart EV fleet charging solution that optimizes energy management and scheduling with adaptive current technology and AI analysis. It reduces grid load by 50%, extends battery life by 20%, boosts e-bus fleet operation efficiency, prevents charging accidents, and supports urban electrification and sustainability.

ITRI and Taiwan Mask Corporation's Low-Carbon Laser H-Beam Welding revolutionizes the manufacture of steel structures for the building industry by achieving full penetration welds, energy-saving and lower CO2 emissions. Through digital twins, intelligent weld-path tracking, precision positioning and auto-loading and -unloading, it reduces labor needs, shortens lead times, and eliminates post-treatment, increasing production capacity of H-beams fivefold at a third of the cost.

Bronze Winner

The Adaptive Cold Energy Management System optimizes energy use in commercial sites like wholesale stores and supermarkets. By leveraging deep reinforcement learning (DRL), it adapts to environmental conditions to enhance energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by 15% to 20%. The system also helps stabilize the power grid by adjusting refrigeration equipment power and enabling pre-cooling during demand response events.

