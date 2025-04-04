Luckys Tattoo Parlor Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Tattoo Shop In Meridian, Idaho

Luckys Tattoo Parlor Logo

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Tattoo Shop in Meridian, Idaho has been awarded to Luckys Tattoo Parlor. This recognition honors Luckys Tattoo Parlor for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Luckys Tattoo Parlor is a leading tattoo shop in Meridian, recognized for its high-quality tattoos. Luckys Tattoo Parlor is a full-service, fully licensed tattoo shop that provides locals with professional and attractive inked body art. Owner and tattoo artist, Shane Modica, has extensive experience and has been tattooing for over three decades. Modica has appeared on popular shows such as Miami Ink. Luckys Tattoo Parlor's talented and experienced team of tattoo artists include Greg D., Ian Terry, and Jared Weippert.The artists at Lucks Tattoo Parlor specialize in different areas so that they can provide their clients with the best of each style. The types of tattoo styles available at Luckys Tattoo Parlor include: fine line tattoos; traditional tattoos; black and gray tattoos; color tattoos; realism tattoos; portrait tattoos; tribal tattoos; and Polynesian tattoos. Luckys Tattoo Parlor aims to give every client the best experience possible by combining their talent, industry experience, reasonable pricing, excellent customer service, and high safety standards.Luckys Tattoo Parlor has a health permit proudly displayed in their shop and Modica has earned an international blood-borne pathogen health permit. The tattoo products and equipment used at Luckys Tattoo Parlor are always high-quality and effective. Proudly serving Meridian and the surrounding communities, Luckys Tattoo Parlor is dedicated to delivering excellent tattoos and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Luckys Tattoo Parlor stood out as a reputable company in the tattoo industry. Known for its skilled, creative, and friendly team, Luckys Tattoo Parlor has earned a strong reputation within the Meridian community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Luckys Tattoo Parlor's communication and exceptional service:“This is the best shop in the Valley! The owner Shane is a class act, and always treats everyone with respect and courtesy. My artist is Greg D, and he is awesome! Always takes the time to put everything he can into each tattoo he designs! The only shop I go to, and continue to recommend to everyone I meet!"“Greg has been my go-to tattoo artist for over 6 years now, and I couldn't be happier with the work he's done. My son recommended Greg to me after getting tattooed by him a couple of times, and now he's the only artist I trust. Greg has done several pieces for me, and every single one has exceeded my expectations. His black and grey work is absolutely unmatched-his attention to detail and ability to bring designs to life is incredible. On top of being insanely talented, Greg is super easy to work with. He listens to your ideas, offers great input, and makes the entire process comfortable and enjoyable. I'm always excited to go back and add more pieces to my collection with him. If you're looking for a skilled, professional, and creative tattoo artist, Greg is the one. Highly recommend!"“I have had 4 tattoos done at Lucky's in Meridian by the owner Shane and I truly appreciate his artistry and professionalism. He has taken my visions and made them realities. I would highly recommend and him for any tattoo you are interested in."“Randomly decided to get a tattoo while in town. Called them up. Shane was happy to help me and get me in as a walk in. Jared was very professional and good to be around. Great black & white work. Definitely recommend.""Ian is a great artist. He has clean lines and personable and has a clean studio. I got a finger tattoo and it wasn't as painful as I expected. My wife got her first tattoo from him and liked her tattoo and it healed very nicely. You're in good hands with Ian. "The Luckys Tattoo Parlor team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding tattoos for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded.Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Luckys Tattoo Parlor, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

