San Diego & Imperial SBDC Director Daniel Fitzgerald Joins Statewide Push To Expand Small Business Resources

- Daniel FitzgeraldSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Fitzgerald, Regional Director of the San Diego and Imperial Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), joined fellow directors and representatives from across California's 56 SBDCs in Sacramento on March 18–19, 2025, to commemorate the 9th annual National SBDC Day. The two-day event emphasized the critical role SBDCs play in elevating California's small business community and demonstrated their wide-reaching economic impact. The agenda included visits to 60 legislative offices and direct meetings with 45 members or staffers from the State Assembly and Senate.In addition to legislative meetings, participants took part in strategy sessions, training workshops, and a special reception where State Treasurer Fiona Ma's office formally recognized“SBDC Day” in California.Fitzgerald and his fellow Regional Directors came prepared with compelling, district-specific economic data to showcase the powerful results SBDCs deliver.“Collectively as SBDCs, we serve over 100,000 small businesses in California every year. That equates to about three to four billion dollars of economic impact every year,” Fitzgerald said.“That return on investment is very significant in relation to the small investment the state makes into the program.”Notable statewide SBDC outcomes include: 313,515 California businesses assisted; $4.62 billion in access to capital secured for California businesses; 6,598 new California businesses started; and 333,608 California jobs supported.During their Capitol meetings, SBDC leaders also advocated for two key proposals to expand the network's support capabilities. The first, championed by Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Jr., seeks a $50 million increase over five years for the Technical Assistance Program (TAP) and Capital Infusion Program (CIP)-initiatives that help small businesses secure funding and scale sustainably.The second, Assembly Bill 265 (Small Business Recovery Act), authored by Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, would establish a $100 million fund to assist small businesses and nonprofits in recovering from natural disasters. The bill includes funding for business coaching and training-areas where SBDCs are recognized as statewide leaders.“The California SBDC mission statement is, 'Accelerating California's small business success and driving economic growth,'” said Solache.“By increasing TAP and CIP, we put more gas behind that acceleration to speed up the recovery and resiliency of our small businesses.”“I am proud that one of my first bills will support our small businesses and all the women, men, and families that have been affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Caloza.“Our bill is about helping rebuild lives and livelihoods. I greatly appreciate the California SBDC for championing AB 265.”Fitzgerald also reflected on the accomplishments of the small business owners his regional SBDCs have supported:“One of our successful businesses we've worked with for over seven years now is a veteran who has been able to get his cleaning business a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract, and has hired a larger team,” he shared.“Another is a man who migrated from Iraq, in the post-war situation, started a construction business and recently landed a three million dollar contract with the City of San Diego.”With growing legislative support and a measurable impact on California's economy, the state's SBDCs continue to be essential partners in driving innovation, job creation, and long-term small business resilience.About the San Diego and Imperial SBDC Network:The San Diego and Imperial SBDC Network is part of the California SBDC program, providing no-cost business advising and training to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The network helps businesses start, grow, and thrive through access to capital, strategic planning, marketing support, and more.For more information, visit:

