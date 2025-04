AUDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

– AUDJPY broke support level 90.00

– Likely to fall to support level 88.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the round support level 90.00 (former multi-month low from August) intersecting with the support trendline of the daily down channel from November.

The breakout of the support level 90.00 accelerated the minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the strongly bullish yen sentiment and long-term downtrend, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 88.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).