EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

– EURGBP broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8500

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the resistance area located between the resistance level 0.8450 (which has been reversing the price from September), resistance trendline of the daily down channel from November and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance area should strengthen the bullish pressure on this currency pair.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8500 (former yearly low from 2023 and strong support from the start of 2024).