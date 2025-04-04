The Platform Group AG: Capital markets expert Marcus Vitt joins Board of Directors to drive long-term growth strategy (news with additional features)

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

The Platform Group AG: Capital markets expert Marcus Vitt joins Board of Directors to drive long-term growth strategy



Düsseldorf, 04 April 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG ”), a leading software company for platform solutions, today implemented a change in its Board of Directors. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Marcus Vitt as a member of the Board of Directors with effect from 04 April 2025. Ms. Laura Vogelsang will leave the Board of Directors as of 04 April 2025 by mutual agreement and join to the Company's Advisory Board. Marcus Vitt will take over the operational management and strategic development of the Company together with CEO Dr. Dominik Benner.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “With Marcus Vitt, The Platform Group AG is gaining an experienced professional who brings a wealth of expertise and an extensive network as well as proven track record in managing and scaling companies from his many years as a board member of Donner & Reuschel. I am looking forward to working with him.”



Marcus Vitt: “I am excited to work with Dr. Dominik Benner and the entire team to drive the further development of The Platform Group AG. The software and e-commerce industry is undergoing profound change, and I see great potential to further strengthen The Platform Group AG as the leading player for platform solutions in this market and to cover new industries.”



Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Platform Group AG :“Laura Vogelsang has successfully completed the integration of fashionette into The Platform Group AG, which began in 2023. This was an important milestone in our development into the leading platform group in Europe. We would like to expressly thank her for her outstanding performance and the implementation of the successful platform strategy. With Marcus Vitt, we have an excellent candidate to ensure the strong further development of The Platform Group AG and to strengthen the future development of the Group.”



Before joining The Platform Group AG, Marcus Vitt was a member of the management board of Donner & Reuschel Bank for more than 20 years until his departure at his own request in October 2024, including 15 years as spokesman of the management board. Under his aegis, the private bank Conrad Hinrich Donner became the Donner & Reuschel Group, whose total assets and net interest income have multiplied since 2002. During his tenure, he was responsible for the takeover of Privatbank Reuschel and the depositary business of Berenberg. In addition, Marcus Vitt has been a member of the Exchange Council of the Hamburg Stock Exchange since 2002 and is currently Chairman of the Exchange Council of the Hamburg Stock Exchange. After training as a banker and investment and asset consultant, he held various management positions, including at the Scandinavian financial services group SEB and the Berliner Volksbanken, as well as on the management board – most recently as spokesman – of Signal Iduna Asset Management GmbH, which manages the assets of the Signal Iduna Group.



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 25 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

Copyright: The Platform Group AG (Left: Dr. Dominik Benner / Right Marcus Vitt)



