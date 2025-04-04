PNE Group Receives Permits For Two New Wind Farms And A Ground-Mounted Photovoltaic Power Plant
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE Group receives permits for two new wind farms and a ground-mounted photovoltaic power plant
Cuxhaven, 04 April 2025 – The PNE Group has received the necessary permits for the construction and operation of two onshore wind farms in Hesse and a ground-mounted photovoltaic power plant in Brandenburg.
Six wind power turbines with a nominal output of 5.5 MW each and a total nominal output of 33 MW are currently planned for the Herzhausen wind farm in central Hesse.
The Altlandsberg photovoltaic power plant is located in the town of the same name in Brandenburg. It is equipped with around 200,200 modules and has a total rated output of around 124 MWp.
With a total nominal output of 184.8 MW, the two wind farms and the photovoltaic power plant will be able to cover the annual electricity requirements of around 73,000 three-person households once they are commissioned.
'The licences received are an important step for our further growth,' explains Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. 'They give us the opportunity to further expand our own generation portfolio.'
The PNE Group's strategy focuses on growth in all areas and provides for a balanced mix of project sales and the expansion of its own wind and photovoltaic power plants. The medium-term targets for project development remain ambitious: By 2027, the own generation portfolio is to be expanded to 1.1 GW in operation or under construction and the project pipeline is to comprise 10 to 15 GW.
About the PNE Group
About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 - 453
E-mail: ...
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 - 114
E-mail: ...
