Investornewsbreaks Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Faces Pressure As Tariff Concerns Spark $120 Price Target Revision

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could see its stock drop to $120 per share if proposed tariff hikes on Chinese goods materialize, according to a new analysis that examines the potential ripple effects on the e-commerce giant's operations and profit margins. The report highlights how Amazon's cost structure-particularly for imported consumer goods-would be directly impacted, potentially forcing price hikes, margin compression, or both. With over 40% of Amazon's product volume linked to Chinese imports, analysts warn that the company's low-cost appeal and retail growth could be challenged by shifting trade dynamics.

Amazon shares are currently trading at $182.14, down 0.9% on the day as investors assess tariff risks and regulatory developments.

Amazon Inc. is a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, offering a vast selection of products and services through its online platforms and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company is committed to innovation in logistics, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure to serve consumers and businesses worldwide.

