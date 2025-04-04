CU Socal Offers 7% APY Share Certificate For A 7-Month Term
ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is excited to introduce a limited-time 7% APY Share Certificate with a 7-month term. Designed to help Members grow their savings, this high-yield certificate offers a strong return on a manageable deposit-capped at $7,000. Available from April 3 through May 31, it's an ideal option for those looking to make the most of their money, even with a smaller investment.
Key Offer Details:
-
7% APY
Deposit limit of $7,000
$1,000 minimum opening deposit
One certificate per Member
New money required
"We designed this certificate to help more Members benefit from a great rate without the need to lock up a large sum of money," said Suzie Kisslan, Chief Operating Officer at CU SoCal. "This is an excellent opportunity for savers to make their money work harder in a short period of time."
More information on this limited-time promotion can be found online by visiting CUSoCal/greatrates .
About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)
Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 155,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal .
