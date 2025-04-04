Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sysco Houston Powers The Livestock Show & Rodeo, Feeding 2.5 Million And Donating Leftovers To Houston Food Bank


2025-04-04 02:01:07
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on LinkedIn

Feeding 2.5 million people over three weeks is no small task-but our Sysco Houston team makes it happen. From months of planning to supporting a diverse food scene, Sysco is proud to fuel the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo . And when the event wraps up, we ensure leftover food is donated to the Houston Food Bank , minimizing waste and maximizing impact.

A huge thank you to our incredible colleagues for their hard work and dedication, and to KHOU 11 for sharing our story !

View original content here.

