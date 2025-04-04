Sysco Houston Powers The Livestock Show & Rodeo, Feeding 2.5 Million And Donating Leftovers To Houston Food Bank
Feeding 2.5 million people over three weeks is no small task-but our Sysco Houston team makes it happen. From months of planning to supporting a diverse food scene, Sysco is proud to fuel the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo . And when the event wraps up, we ensure leftover food is donated to the Houston Food Bank , minimizing waste and maximizing impact.
A huge thank you to our incredible colleagues for their hard work and dedication, and to KHOU 11 for sharing our story !
View original content here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment