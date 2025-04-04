Fifth Third Named To America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 By Fortune

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 4, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has been named to America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 by Fortune and Statista. This is the second time in three years that Fifth Third has been recognized by Fortune for its innovation.

"It's a privilege to again be named as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer at Fifth Third. "This recognition underscores our relentless dedication to innovation excellence and providing outstanding services and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

America's Most Innovative Companies honors 300 companies, headquartered in the United States, transforming industries from the inside out. The list's ranking is built on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Companies receive a score in each of these pillars, with each dimension accounting for a third of the total score.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of techdriven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.