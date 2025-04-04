Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elanco Expands Huningue Site To Support Latest Pet Health Innovations

Elanco Expands Huningue Site To Support Latest Pet Health Innovations


2025-04-04 02:01:05
(MENAFN- 3BL) Recently, Elanco marked a significant milestone at its Huningue, France site by breaking ground on a 5,000 sq/m site expansion project. The site specializes in tablet production, so this expansion will help meet increased product demand and support the production of Elanco's latest innovations, helping pets live longer healthier lives.

Elanco is one of only two Animal Health companies that manufactures products in all four Pet Health categories-parasiticides, dermatology, pain, and vaccines. The Huningue, France site manufactures three of these four categories. Over the past several years, the site has been expanding to further enable Elanco's ability to support product innovation for its pet health customers around the world.

This project includes:

  • 750 square meters of new production space
  • Expanded storage capacity
  • Additional quality control space
  • 50 new positions, representing a 20% workforce growth at the site.

Celebrating this moment were Jared Inman , Site Director, Paul Riga, DVM, eMBA , President of Elanco France, Grace McArdle , Executive Vice President – Manufacturing, Frederic Rohmer , Vice President Manufacturing small Molecules, as well as elected officials from the Grand Est region and all the 230 employees of the site.

MENAFN04042025007202015466ID1109391507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search