Elanco Expands Huningue Site To Support Latest Pet Health Innovations
Elanco is one of only two Animal Health companies that manufactures products in all four Pet Health categories-parasiticides, dermatology, pain, and vaccines. The Huningue, France site manufactures three of these four categories. Over the past several years, the site has been expanding to further enable Elanco's ability to support product innovation for its pet health customers around the world.
This project includes:
-
750 square meters of new production space
Expanded storage capacity
Additional quality control space
50 new positions, representing a 20% workforce growth at the site.
Celebrating this moment were Jared Inman , Site Director, Paul Riga, DVM, eMBA , President of Elanco France, Grace McArdle , Executive Vice President – Manufacturing, Frederic Rohmer , Vice President Manufacturing small Molecules, as well as elected officials from the Grand Est region and all the 230 employees of the site.
