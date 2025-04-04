International Paper: One Million Acres Of Forestland Conserved

MENAFN - 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 4, 2025 /3BL/ - International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced it exceeded its sustainability goal of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland. This milestone achievement enhances biodiversity protection, strengthens carbon sequestration, and supports sustainable land management, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

"We are thrilled to have surpassed one of our Healthy and Abundant Forest targets to conserve 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by restoring nearly 1,158,00 total acres, and we did so six years ahead of schedule," said Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer, International Paper. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to nature conservation and to the great work of our conservation partners."

In 2024, IP reaffirmed our dedication to conserving forest ecosystems, nature and biodiversity with a $15.3 million investment to renew strategic alliances with key conservation partners including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. For over a decade, the Forestland Stewards Partnership has supported projects that, once complete, will restore, enhance or protect more than 2.2 million acres of southern forestlands. This initiative earned the 2024 Leadership in Sustainability Award from the American Forest and Paper Association, recognizing IP's collaborative approach to forest and wildlife conservation in Southeast U.S. forests.

IP also continued to partner with the American Bird Conservancy to protect at-risk bird species across the U.S. South. This partnership engages a wide variety of stakeholders - from fiber supply teams to local landowners - in initiatives including bird surveys, academic research and the implementation of bird-friendly forest management practices.

For more than 125 years, IP has championed the sustainable management of natural resources. Through balanced resource management and strong, responsible governance, we believe we can create sustainable packaging solutions and act as a diligent steward of our forests, a responsible custodian of our environment and a force for good in our communities.

IP released its 2024 Sustainability Report today, which illustrates the progress made on our Vision 2030 goals and outlines our commitment to creating long-term value by integrating sustainability into our strategy. Download the Report to read more about our progress .

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting .