Urgent Care Northwest: Powered By Expercare Extends Hours To Provide Convenient, Accessible Healthcare In Alabama

The Jasper, Alabama location now offers evening and weekend hours to serve the community's diagnostic and preventative health needs.

- Dean Naden, M.D., MRO, Associate Medical DirectorJASPER, AL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urgent Care Northwest: Powered by ExperCARE , a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Alabama, is excited to announce extended hours. This expansion ensures that patients can access quality care at their convenience without missing work or school.Urgent Care Northwest has been a trusted healthcare partner for families in Jasper for over a decade. By extending our hours at this location, Urgent Care Northwest reaffirms its commitment to providing accessible and convenient healthcare options for all.“We understand that life doesn't always fit into a 9-to-5 schedule,” ExperCARE Founder and CEO Catherine Grant said.“Our extended hours allow patients to prioritize their health on their own terms, whether it's a routine check-up or an unexpected illness.”Urgent Care Northwest: Powered by ExperCARE Location & Hours:2708 Highway 78 EJasper, AL 35501-3430Monday-Friday: 8:30am-7pmSaturday: 9am-7pmSunday: 1pm-7pm"We're dedicated to putting our patients' needs first," said Dean Naden, M.D., MRO, Associate Medical Director for ExperCARE's Alabama operations. "By offering extended hours, we're striving to make it easier for individuals and families to access quality healthcare at times that work for their lives."In addition to our extended hours, more exciting changes are coming! This spring, Urgent Care Northwest will officially transition to ExperCARE and offer an enhanced healthcare experience to valued patients.We're committed to providing "The providers YOU trust. The care YOU need," and that's exactly what ExperCARE will deliver. ExperCARE will retain existing medical records and continue to provide the trusted providers and comprehensive care that Urgent Care Northwest patients rely on-now with a streamlined model that includes primary care, urgent care, and more.About Urgent Care Northwest: Powered by ExperCAREUrgent Care Northwest: Powered by ExperCARE is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Alabama. Urgent Care Northwest: Powered by ExperCARE offers a wide range of services, including urgent care, primary care, pediatrics, and functional medicine, with a focus on patient-centered care and convenience. The extended hours and walk-in model ensure that patients can access quality care when they need it most.

